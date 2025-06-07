Shohei Ohtani News: Next sim game moved to Monday

Ohtani (elbow) will next throw to live hitters Monday in San Diego, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was on schedule to throw to hitters this weekend in St. Louis, but with rain in the forecast and day games both Saturday and Sunday, the Dodgers are opting to push the session back a few days in order to take advantage of better weather and timing. In Ohtani's previous sim game, he threw 29 pitches and topped out at 97 mph with his fastball while deploying his full arsenal. Ohtani is loosely slated to throw to hitters each weekend, and it's unclear if moving this session to Monday will impact his scheduled sim game next weekend.