Spencer Steer News: Not in lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Steer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

With Steer getting the night off against Cleveland right-hander Luis L. Ortiz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand will man first base and bat cleanup. Santiago Espinal is at third base and batting seventh. Steer is slashing .226/.294/.327 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored and three stolen bases across 238 plate appearances this season.

