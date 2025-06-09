Spencer Steer News: Not in lineup Monday

Steer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

With Steer getting the night off against Cleveland right-hander Luis L. Ortiz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand will man first base and bat cleanup. Santiago Espinal is at third base and batting seventh. Steer is slashing .226/.294/.327 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored and three stolen bases across 238 plate appearances this season.