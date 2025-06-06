Spencer Torkelson News: Homers in win

Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Torkelson singled in the second inning and later launched what proved to be the game-winning solo homer in the sixth. It was a much-needed boost for the first baseman, who came into the weekend mired in a 1-for-18 slump over his previous five games. On the season, he's slashing .232/.341/.500 with 15 home runs, 43 RBI, 37 runs scored and one stolen base across 261 plate appearances.