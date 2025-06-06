Spencer Torkelson News: Homers in win
Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.
Torkelson singled in the second inning and later launched what proved to be the game-winning solo homer in the sixth. It was a much-needed boost for the first baseman, who came into the weekend mired in a 1-for-18 slump over his previous five games. On the season, he's slashing .232/.341/.500 with 15 home runs, 43 RBI, 37 runs scored and one stolen base across 261 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now