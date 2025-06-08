Spencer Turnbull News: Called up Sunday

The Blue Jays recalled Turnbull from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Turnbull will join the major-league roster after his 35-day window to ramp up in the Toronto's minor-league system ended Sunday. The right-hander made three appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and two appearances with Triple-A Buffalo after signing with the Blue Jays in early May. Over his two outings at Triple-A, Turnbull covered 6.1 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out four batters. Toronto hasn't provided word on what Turnbull's role will look like with the big club, but he could end up displacing Eric Lauer as the fifth member of the rotation until Max Scherzer (thumb) returns from the injured list.