Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Turnbull headshot

Spencer Turnbull News: Slated for multi-inning role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Turnbull will be used in a multi-inning role and is likely to pitch Wednesday in St. Louis, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Whether Turnbull starts the game or comes out of the bullpen hasn't been determined, as lefty Eric Lauer is also expected to pitch that day in what could be something of a piggyback situation. Turnbull was signed to a minor-league contract a little over a month ago and officially added to the big-league roster Sunday. He posted a 7.13 ERA and 14:9 K:BB over 17.2 innings in the minors before having his contract selected.

Spencer Turnbull
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now