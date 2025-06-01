Taijuan Walker News: Heading back to bullpen

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Walker will move back to the bullpen this week, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. "I want to see him in a one-inning stint and see what he can do," Thomson said of Walker.

Though Aaron Nola (ankle) won't be ready to return from the 15-day injured list the next time a fifth starter is needed Thursday in Toronto, the Phillies will instead call up Mick Abel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the void while sending Walker to the bullpen after a two-start run in the rotation. Walker, who was roughed up for four earned runs in four innings against Milwaukee this past Friday, isn't expected to be available out of the bullpen until Tuesday or Wednesday coming off the 89-pitch start. Once Walker is ready to go, Thomson plans to give the right-hander a trial as a high-leverage reliever, perhaps as a setup man in front of closer Jordan Romano. Thomson is optimistic that the full-time shift to a one-inning relief role could allow Walker's stuff to play up and revive his career, as the 32-year-old has largely disappointed as a starter since signing a four-year, $72 million deal with Philadelphia following the 2022 season.