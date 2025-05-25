Tarik Skubal News: Fires complete game shutout

Skubal (5-2) pitched a complete game shutout Sunday against the Guardians, striking out 13 and allowing two hits and no walks across nine innings.

The left-hander pounded the zone with 72 of his 94 pitches going for strikes, and he induced 26 whiffs while carrying a perfect game into the sixth inning. Skubal showed no signs of slowing down either, as he hit 102.6 mph on his final pitch of the game to punch out Gabriel Arias. It's the first complete game shutout of his career and is his fourth scoreless outing of 2025. He now has a 2.49 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 92:7 K:BB across 68.2 innings this season as he continues to build his case as arguably the top pitcher in MLB.