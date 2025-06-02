Thairo Estrada News: Three hits in third game

Estrada went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI during Monday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

In just his third game back since returning to the lineup from a wrist injury, Estrada put on a show, picking up three hits and driving in his second run of the season. There's still some rust to shake off, specifically in the field where the 29-year-old has made two errors already, but the bat getting going is a good sign for Estrada, who should be the Rockies' everyday second baseman moving forward.