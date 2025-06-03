TJ Friedl News: Gets Reds started

Friedl went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Friedl got the Reds going early, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a double and scoring on a single. He's been rolling the last two weeks with multiple hits in 10 of the last 13 games. Friedl's batting .426 (23-for-54) with six walks, five extra-base hits, three RBI, one steal and 11 runs during that stretch.