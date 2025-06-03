Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Reaches base three times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2025 at 6:14am

Friedl went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Friedl got the Reds going early, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a double and scoring on a single. He's been rolling the last two weeks with multiple hits in 10 of the last 13 games. Friedl is batting .426 with six walks, five extra-base hits, three RBI, one steal and 11 runs during that stretch.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now