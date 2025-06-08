TJ Friedl News: Scores three run in wins

Friedl went 1-for-5 with two walks, a home run, three RBI and two additional runs scored in wins over the Diamondbacks on Friday and Saturday. Friday's suspended game was completed Saturday.

Friedl homered during the Friday portion of the suspended game and then reached base three times in Saturday's regularly scheduled affair, including getting hit by a pitch. The Reds' leadoff hitter is rolling of late, going 25-for-66 (.379) with nine walks, four doubles, a triple, two home runs, one steal, six RBI and 14 runs scored over the last 17 contests. He's second on the team behind Elly De La Cruz with 38 runs in 62 games.