Trea Turner News: Homers twice Tuesday

Turner went 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Turner kicked off a six-run first inning with a two-run homer off Bowden Francis and later added some insurance with a solo blast in the eighth. It was his eighth game this season with at least three hits and his first with multiple homers. In 14 games since May 19, Turner is hitting .339/.394/.678 with five homers, 13 RBI, 12 runs, six steals and a 5:9 BB:K.