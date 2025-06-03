Trevor Larnach News: Pops ninth homer

Larnach went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Athletics.

Larnach's sixth-inning blast tied the game at 2-2, and the Twins were able to build a rally after that to take the lead for good. The 28-year-old has warmed up significantly, going 13-for-34 (.382) during his seven-game hitting streak, which includes four extra-base hits and seven RBI. He's up to nine homers, 30 RBI, 33 runs scored, two stolen bases, eight doubles and a triple while posting a .263/.328/.429 slash line over 59 contests this season.