Tyler Glasnow Injury: Bullpen session on tap

Glasnow (shoulder) downplayed the "general body soreness" mentioned by manager Dave Roberts on Monday, and the right hander said he's likely to throw another bullpen session Friday or Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow classified the body soreness as a minor back issue, which shut him down from throwing for a few days. The oft-injured 31-year-old made just five starts this season prior to landing on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. Glasnow will be eligible to be reinstated in late June, but he could be sidelined beyond that given that he'll likely require a handful of rehab games in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers.