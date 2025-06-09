Tyler Glasnow Injury: Trending in right direction

Glasnow (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Los Angeles, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Glasnow has been moving in the right direction since it was reported at the end of May that he was experiencing general body soreness after throwing. "He's doing really well," stated manager Dave Roberts. "Very excited and anxious to start facing some hitters. So that's coming too." If all goes well during Glasnow's side session, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him gain clearance for live BP later in the week.