Tyler Mahle News: Surrenders four in loss

Mahle (5-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Mahle struggled late in his worst outing of the season Tuesday and didn't get the run support needed to avoid his third loss. Despite the off night, the 30-year-old has been excellent in 2025, posting a 2.02 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 71.1 innings. It's been a strong rebound campaign after arm injuries limited him to just 12.2 innings in 2024.