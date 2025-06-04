Tyler O'Neill Injury: Rehab assignment coming up soon

O'Neill (shoulder) is likely to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk this weekend, MLB.com reports.

O'Neill is with the Orioles in Seattle for their current series against the Mariners, and he's almost ready to take the final step in his recovery from a left shoulder impingement. Barring any setbacks, the veteran slugger should be able to rejoin Baltimore's outfield at some point during the middle of June. Despite slashing just .188/.280/.325 with two home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI across 93 plate appearances, O'Neill figures to play just about every day either as a corner outfielder or designated hitter once he's activated from the injured list.