Tyler Rogers News: Logs win Saturday

Rogers (3-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta, issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander entered the game with the Giants facing a 2-1 deficit and threw eight of his 12 pitches for strikes. Matt Chapman followed with a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the inning, giving Rogers his first win since April 24. The veteran reliever now owns a 1.48 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and a 28:4 K:BB across 30.1 innings in 32 appearances this season.