Will Smith News: Two-RBI day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 2:08pm

Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

Smith snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a couple of run-producing singles, including the rally-starter in the eighth inning to help power the Dodgers to a comeback victory. With an OPS sitting at .928, just outside the top 10 in MLB, the 30-year-old backstop is currently enjoying his best season at the plate since 2020, when he finished the regular season with a .980 OPS.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
