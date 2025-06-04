Yasmani Grandal News: Leaving Red Sox, likely to retire

Grandal is likely to be granted his release from the Red Sox in the coming days and is expected to retire from professional baseball, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Grandal remained unsigned throughout the winter before catching on with the Red Sox on a minor-league deal in mid-April. He reported to Triple-A Worcester and was hopeful to eventually earn a look with the big club, but despite slashing a respectable .256/.372/.397 over 94 plate appearances, Grandal was bypassed for a promotion while the Red Sox were content to proceed with Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong as their two catchers. Worcester has placed the 36-year-old on its restricted list, so he won't count toward the roster until he's officially released. A two-time All-Star, Grandal spent parts of 13 seasons in the big leagues from 2012 through 2024 with the Padres, Dodgers, Brewers, White Sox and Pirates, slashing .236/.345/.424 with 194 home runs, 592 RBI and 535 runs.