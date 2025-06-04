Yusei Kikuchi News: Can't find plate again Tuesday

Kikuchi came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Red Sox, giving up three runs on eight hits and five walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The left-hander tossed only 56 of 99 pitches for strikes in a shaky outing, but Kikuchi had limited the damage until running out of gas in the sixth inning, when he began the frame with two free passes sandwiched around a two-run homer by Ceddanne Rafaela before getting the hook. Kikuchi has walked at least four batters in four straight starts, but Rafaela's long ball was the first homer he's served up during that stretch, allowing him to escape with a 2.11 ERA in 21.1 innings despite a worrisome 20:18 K:BB. Kikuchi will try to tighten things up in his next trip the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the A's.