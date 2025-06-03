Fantasy Baseball
Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo Injury: Capsule strain in hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Dezenzo has been diagnosed with a capsule strain in his left hand and will be re-imaged in two weeks, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dezenzo suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Rays and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. More should be known about a timetable for his return when he's re-imaged, but he's probably looking at a late-June return in a best-case scenario.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
