Zach Dezenzo Injury: Capsule strain in hand

Dezenzo has been diagnosed with a capsule strain in his left hand and will be re-imaged in two weeks, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dezenzo suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Rays and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. More should be known about a timetable for his return when he's re-imaged, but he's probably looking at a late-June return in a best-case scenario.