Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

The Astros placed Dezenzo on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to left hand inflammation, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old departed Saturday's contest due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. One of the Astros' top prospects, Jacob Melton, was called up in a corresponding move Sunday to bolster Houston's outfield depth.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
