Zach Eflin News: Picks up fifth win

Eflin (5-2) earned the win Thursday over the Mariners, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out seven.

Eflin was able to scatter the majority of Seattle's hits, allowing just a two-out RBI single to Cal Raleigh in the third inning before Raleigh smacked a two-run homer in the fifth. The Orioles would ultimately rally for a 4-3 victory, giving Eflin his second straight win. The 31-year-old right-hander sports a 4.47 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB through eight starts (46.1 innings) this season. Eflin tentatively lines up for a road matchup with the Tigers in his next outing.