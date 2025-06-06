Zack Littell News: Sharp in sixth win

Littell (6-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings in a 4-3 victory over the Marlins. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The only blemish on Littell's line was a fourth-inning solo shot by Agustin Ramirez. The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and ninth of the season in 13 trips to the mound, and he hit the showers after an efficient 72 pitches (47 strikes), getting a bit of a break after he tossed a 117-pitch complete game his last time out. Littell will take a 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 52:11 K:BB through 80.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Boston.