Zack Wheeler News: Returns to form with seven Ks
Wheeler didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cubs after giving up one run on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.
After allowing a season-high six runs in his last start, Wheeler returned to form with a whopping 17 whiffs against a tough Cubs lineup. Monday represented his eighth quality start in his last nine outings and his 10th such effort this year, and the All-Star right-hander has now fanned at least seven on 10 occasions in 2025. Wheeler boasts a 2.85 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 101:19 K:BB over 82 innings, and he's currently lined up to face the Blue Jays at home this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now