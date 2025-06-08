Zack Wheeler News: Set to start Monday

Wheeler (personal) is scheduled to come off the paternity list to start Monday against the Cubs, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wheeler's last start came versus Atlanta on May 29, when he surrendered six earned runs across 5.1 frames in his worst outing of the season. The right-hander has stepped away from the team for most of the past week to be with his growing family, but he's set to rejoin the rotation for Monday's series finale versus Chicago.