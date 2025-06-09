Aaron Wiggins News: Shines off bench

Wiggins finished Sunday's 123-107 win over the Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes.

Wiggins, who had scored a combined 10 points in his previous five appearances, caught fire off the Oklahoma City bench. The Thunder seem intent on using a lot of small-ball lineups in this series, so it's possible Wiggins earned himself another long look in the rotation after being used sparingly against Minnesota in the previous series.