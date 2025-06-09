Aaron Wiggins News: Shines off bench
Wiggins finished Sunday's 123-107 win over the Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes.
Wiggins, who had scored a combined 10 points in his previous five appearances, caught fire off the Oklahoma City bench. The Thunder seem intent on using a lot of small-ball lineups in this series, so it's possible Wiggins earned himself another long look in the rotation after being used sparingly against Minnesota in the previous series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now