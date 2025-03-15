Al Horford Injury: Expected to sit out Saturday

Horford (toe) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has consistently sat out one leg of Boston's back-to-backs this season so he will likely miss Saturday's outing due to a left big toe sprain. Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta could receive increased playing time as backup centers behind Kristaps Porzingis (illness).