Al Horford Injury: Expected to sit out Saturday
Horford (toe) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Horford has consistently sat out one leg of Boston's back-to-backs this season so he will likely miss Saturday's outing due to a left big toe sprain. Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta could receive increased playing time as backup centers behind Kristaps Porzingis (illness).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now