Al Horford headshot

Al Horford Injury: Expected to sit out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Horford (toe) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has consistently sat out one leg of Boston's back-to-backs this season so he will likely miss Saturday's outing due to a left big toe sprain. Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta could receive increased playing time as backup centers behind Kristaps Porzingis (illness).

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
