Alex Caruso Injury: Departs with hip injury

Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Miami due to left hip tightness, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Caruso exits Wednesday's tilt with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 13 minutes. Look for Isaiah Joe and Dillon Jones to see more minutes the rest of the way. The Thunder will be back in action Thursday at Minnesota.