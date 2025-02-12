Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Departs with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Miami due to left hip tightness, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Caruso exits Wednesday's tilt with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 13 minutes. Look for Isaiah Joe and Dillon Jones to see more minutes the rest of the way. The Thunder will be back in action Thursday at Minnesota.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now