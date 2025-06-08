This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC vs. IND: The Pacers pulled off a shocking win in Game 1. They're only lead happened with 0.3 seconds remaining, when Tyrese Haliburton knocked down another game-winner!

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

IND - Isaiah Jackson (Achilles), Tony Bradley (hip) and Jarace Walker (ankle)

OKC - Nikola Topic (knee)

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($11,200)

Haliburton has been a hero throughout this magical postseason run, knocking down another game-winner in Game 1 of this series. That's been commonplace for the All-Star, averaging 52 DraftKings points per game across his last eight outings. He's also established a 40-point floor in that span while showcasing a ridiculous 85-point upside. The leader and primary ball-handler for any team on a single-game slate needs to be considered.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($)

It's funny that we mentioned that Hali will handle the ball on every possession because Nembhard has been an excellent complement to Haliburton. Nembhard is the guy who gives Hali an occasional break, scoring 28 and 44 DraftKings points in his two most recent outings. That's not far off from what we've seen recently, with Nembhard averaging 33 DK points per game in the Milwaukee and Cleveland series. It's challenging to find that type of production from a player in this price range, and Indy needs him to step up with all the attention Haliburton is drawing right now.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($10,000)

Williams does not get the credit he deserves. While he was named to an All-Star team, many people don't realize he had the best individual defensive rating in the NBA this season. That doesn't show up in his fantasy stats, but we're still talking about a guy who's averaging over 40 DraftKings points per game. In addition, Williams has scored at least 34 DK points in 21 of his last 23 fixtures, posting a 42-point average in that span.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($9,600)

Siakam was a key piece to Toronto's championship run, and he's trying to do something similar with Indiana. The Cameroonian has scored at least 36 DraftKings points in eight of his last nine outings, generating a 43-point average in that span. You can't ask for any more from a sub-$10K player, especially since he's one of the few Pacers players with Finals experience. If Sia is playing 35-40 minutes and taking 15-20 shots, he should have a 30-point floor and 60-point upside.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,400)

This one is pretty simple. SGA took down MVP during the regular season and is one of the safest options on every DFS slate. That safety becomes a bulletproof vest on a single-game slate, with Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 53 DraftKings points per game. That absurd average is backed by an even more outlandish floor, with SGA scoring at least 54 DK points in six of his last seven outings. With OKC staring down a 0-1 deficit, look for Gilgeous-Alexander to play 40-45 minutes and take 30 shots in this must-win game.

Mid-Range Money

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,000)

Holmgren is a tough sell after the stinker in Game 1, but OKC needs this guy to perform if they're going to get back in this series. The big man had just 15 fantasy points across 24 minutes of action, but averaged 38 DK points per game throughout the postseason before that. Chet scored over 33 fantasy points in 13 of those 16 games and has rarely been this cheap all season. A bounceback game seems inevitable, and there's no better time to bet on that when his salary is the lowest it's been in months.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,600)

Turner is also a risky choice, but he's still one of the most talented big men in the league. The sharpshooter struggled in the final three games of the NY series, but he bounced back with 30 DK points in Game 1. That's closer to what we saw all year, with Turner averaging 32 DK points per game during the regular season. That average crept above 35 fantasy points in the Milwaukee and Cleveland series, so he's a worthy punt play below $8K.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($5,800)

Caruso is a menace every time he steps on the floor, and it's hard to believe he doesn't play 35 minutes in every game. It doesn't really matter, though, because AC scored 32 DK points across 28 minutes in Game 1. If you look at the 24 games that Caruso has played over 22 minutes, he's averaging 28 DK points per game. That's all you can ask for from such an affordable player, and we're going to assume he gets that workload in the most important game of the season.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($5,400)

Dort was the most valuable player for OKC in Game 1. His defense was immense, leading to a 36-point gem across 36 minutes of action. Dort also had 26 DK points across 38 minutes in the clincher against Minnesota, taking double-digit shots in both games. If this guy plays over 35 minutes and takes at least 10 shots, Dort should be $7,000 with his hustle and defense.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,800)

We saw Wallace start over Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 1, and that appears to be the plan in this series. That alone makes Wallace an immense value, averaging 25 DK points per game across 29 minutes in his 44 starts this year. Most importantly, Wallace played 33 minutes in Game 1, and that sort of workload from a player below $5K is impossible to find on a single-game slate. If you want to use Hali and SGA, Wallace is one of the optimal options out there south of $5K. `

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.