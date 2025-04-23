Brandin Podziemski Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Podziemski (illness) is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Rockets on Wednesday.

Podziemski was a late addition to the injury report just hours before the Game 2 tipoff. The 22-year-old was productive in multiple facets during the Game 1 win, tallying 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. If he's ruled out, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton are candidates to start in his place Wednesday.