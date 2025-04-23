Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 4:37pm

Podziemski (illness) is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Rockets on Wednesday.

Podziemski was a late addition to the injury report just hours before the Game 2 tipoff. The 22-year-old was productive in multiple facets during the Game 1 win, tallying 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. If he's ruled out, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton are candidates to start in his place Wednesday.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now