Brook Lopez Injury: Sidelined for Monday

Lopez (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Lopez will be held out for the second leg of a back-to-back set along with several other key players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (groin), Khris Middleton (ankles) and Bobby Portis (personal). The absences of Lopez, Portis and Antetokounmpo in particular leave the Bucks especially thin in the frontcourt, which could result in Taurean Prince, Tyler Smith and Chris Livingston all seeing minutes as small-ball options at center.