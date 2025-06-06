Cason Wallace News: Modest effort in spot start

Wallace posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Wallace moved into the starting lineup for Game 1, replacing Isaiah Hartenstein, who moved to the bench. This move was based purely on the matchup, with the coaching staff opting to go small to counter the Pacers' interchangeable lineup. Despite the promotion, Wallace wasn't particularly impactful on the stat sheet. It remains to be seen whether he will remain in the starting lineup for Game 2 on Sunday.