Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Promoted to starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Wallace is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace wasn't overly impressive in his team's last series against the Timberwolves, averaging 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25.8 minutes (five appearances) off the bench, but the Thunder will elect to roll out a smaller lineup in the first matchup of the NBA Finals. Isaiah Hartenstein will come off the bench as a result of the lineup shift.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now