Cason Wallace News: Promoted to starting five

Wallace is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace wasn't overly impressive in his team's last series against the Timberwolves, averaging 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25.8 minutes (five appearances) off the bench, but the Thunder will elect to roll out a smaller lineup in the first matchup of the NBA Finals. Isaiah Hartenstein will come off the bench as a result of the lineup shift.