Gabe Vincent Injury: Uncertain to play Sunday

Vincent is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left knee effusion, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vincent is dealing with a left knee injury, but the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Vincent is likely to operate as one of the team's primary playmakers if upgraded to available since the likes of Luka Doncic (quadriceps), LeBron James (groin) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have been ruled out.