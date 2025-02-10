Isaac Okoro Injury: Aiming for post-break return

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday that the Cavaliers are aiming for Okoro (shoulder) to return after the All-Star break, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Okoro has missed 20 of the Cavs' last 25 games due to a right AC joint shoulder sprain. Prior to missing time with the shoulder injury, Okoro averaged 5.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers across 19.7 minutes per game across 28 contests.