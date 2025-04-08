Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 2:25pm

Walter (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Walter missed seven consecutive contests in March while dealing with a strained right hip, and he'll sit out against Charlotte due to right hip flexor tightness. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against Dallas, which is the Raptors' penultimate game of the regular season. A.J. Lawson and Jared Rhoden are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Walter being sidelined.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now