Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Walter (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Walter missed seven consecutive contests in March while dealing with a strained right hip, and he'll sit out against Charlotte due to right hip flexor tightness. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against Dallas, which is the Raptors' penultimate game of the regular season. A.J. Lawson and Jared Rhoden are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Walter being sidelined.