Jalen Duren News: Tallies seven assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Duren ended Tuesday's 122-96 win over San Antonio with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 24 minutes.

Duren tied his career-high mark in assists during his limited run in Tuesday's blowout win. The third-year big man has now dished out at least five dimes in 12 outings this season, including twice in his last five games. Duren's seven assists were also a game high, and he chipped in double-digit points for a fourth consecutive contest as well.

