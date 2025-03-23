Jared Rhoden News: Pours in 30 points in G League loss

Rhoden (ankle) tallied 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 G league loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Rhoden returned to G League play after a three-game absence streak due to an ankle injury, recording a team-high mark in points, albeit in a losing effort. The two-way swingman received increased run with the parent club before picking up the injury, and in five outings (two starts) with Toronto during March, he has averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 29.2 minutes per game.