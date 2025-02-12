Josh Hart Injury: Likely available Wednesday

Hart is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to right knee soreness.

Hart continues to battle knee soreness but hasn't missed a game since Dec. 19. On Tuesday, he posted 30 points (12-16 FG), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during a 128-115 win over the Pacers. Over his last six appearances, Hart has averaged 20.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.8 minutes per game.