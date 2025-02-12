Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart Injury: Likely available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Hart is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to right knee soreness.

Hart continues to battle knee soreness but hasn't missed a game since Dec. 19. On Tuesday, he posted 30 points (12-16 FG), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during a 128-115 win over the Pacers. Over his last six appearances, Hart has averaged 20.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.8 minutes per game.

