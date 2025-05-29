NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 29

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 29, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 5 of Knicks vs. Pacers

Pascal Siakam over 23.5 points + assists (-105, Caesars)

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: New York hasn't had an answer for Siakam. He's averaging 25.8 points and 3.3 assists in this series. His usage seems built in to Indiana's gameplan as the reliable No. 2 option behind Tyrese Haliburton. Siakam's mid-playoff struggles have dissipated, and I've been buying back into his role.

Josh Hart over 8.5 rebounds (-142, FanDuel)

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: There's a lot of juice to the over, and most books have this number at 9.5 rebounds. Maybe this makes a better parlay-filler than anything, but Hart's rebounding struggles earlier in the playoffs seem tied to the matchup against the Celtics. In this series, he's grabbing 10.0 boards per game, and that's with the Pacers shooting 50 FG%. The prop is a good number regardless, but if Indiana has an off-night shooting the rock, this should be an easy clear for Hart.

Pacers moneyline (+145, DraftKings)

Pacers at Knicks, 8pm ET

Nick Whalen: We're keeping it simple tonight and taking the Pacers to finish out the series and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. While the Knicks' backs are now officially against the wall, New York has struggled to find answers for the Pacers throughout the series, and they'll head into Game 5 with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) banged up. I expect the Knicks to try to slow down the game and limit the Pacers in transition, but that's much easier said than done against a team that's already proven throughout these playoffs that it can beat opponents in multiple different ways.

