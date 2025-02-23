Josh Hart News: Near triple-double in return

Hart racked up 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 118-105 loss to the Celtics.

Hart returned Sunday from a two-game absence due to right knee patellofemoral syndrome. It didn't appear to slow him down, as he logged 40 minutes of playing time and finished one assist shy from registering his eighth triple-double of the season. It's an injury that Hart will have monitored over the next couple of days, and the injury report will be worth tracking ahead of Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.