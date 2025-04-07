Jrue Holiday Injury: Expected to play against New York

Holiday is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with a right shoulder impingement, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

While Holiday continues to nurse a nagging shoulder injury, the issue is not likely to stop him from playing against New York. Over his last 10 outings, the veteran floor general is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from deep.