Karl-Anthony Towns News: Struggles with shot despite win

Towns racked up 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 116-107 win over the Bucks.

Towns didn't have his best performance Friday, but other players stepped up for New York and secured the victory in a matchup with tons of playoff implications against Milwaukee. At least Towns managed to keep his double-double streak alive, and he's now achieved that feat in five straight contests. Over that five-game stretch, Towns is averaging 25.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The star big man isn't expected to struggle for an extended stretch, though, and he'll aim to bounce back when the Knicks take on the Trail Blazers on Sunday.