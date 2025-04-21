Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Ware notched two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ware has been a big part of the Heat's success during the 2024-25 campaign, but he failed to make an impact in Game 1 against Cleveland, finishing with only two points. The young center has a tall task going up against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but if Miami hopes to have any chances of making this a series with Cleveland, they'll need a lot more from Ware in Game 2.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now