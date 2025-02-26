Fantasy Basketball
Nicolas Batum headshot

Nicolas Batum News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:09pm

Batum is not in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against Chicago, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Kawhi Leonard (foot) is back in the lineup Wednesday, so Batum is unsurprisingly coming off the bench. Over his last eight games from the second unit, the veteran forward has averaged 3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks in 15.1 minutes.

Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
