Nicolas Batum News: Back to bench Wednesday

Batum is not in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against Chicago, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Kawhi Leonard (foot) is back in the lineup Wednesday, so Batum is unsurprisingly coming off the bench. Over his last eight games from the second unit, the veteran forward has averaged 3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks in 15.1 minutes.