NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 23

The NBA regular season kicks into high gear with a 10-game slate Wednesday evening. The first tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and FanDuel's headline contest is the $9 Wednesday Clutch Shot, with a 100k guarantee at the top. Let's get to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

The total for the DET/IND game is the clear winner of the slate, pace-wise. The rest of the contests are bunched up in the same range. ATL/BKN and HOU/CHA sport the widest spreads, but there's a max differential of 5.5 points across all 10 games, indicating several close matchups.

INJURIES

NOP Zion Williamson (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Dejounte Murray (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Trey Murphy (hamstring) - OUT

Williamson did not practice Tuesday, and his participation in the team's opener is in doubt. If the questionable tag holds, Herbert Jones ($5,700) would see a production spike. Murray is leaning on the right side of questionable, but there's a chance he might be a bit limited if he can't squeeze in a workout. Antonio Reeves ($3,500) could start his rookie season off with a slight production increase, but it's entirely dependent on Murray's status. Jordan Hawkins ($5,700) is a safe bet for increased usage with Murphy out.

CHA Mark Williams (foot) - OUT

This designation is a familiar refrain from last season. Nick Richards ($5,500) filled in last season and will almost certainly push Williams for playing time when he's healthy, and Richards will be a safe bet to start against the Rockets.

ELITE PLAYERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600) tops the player pool with the only five-digit salary on the slate, but I will use logic that has served me well throughout the years. Blue-chip guys with inflated salaries rarely meet value at the beginning of the season, and although Giannis could pop for 50 FDFP, that's still not enough to justify the cost. He's also dealing with a knee issue, enough to fade him tonight.

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,800) is probably my favorite add in the 8k-plus range, with the matchup and favorable pace being the driving force behind the endorsement. I'm also a fan of Scottie Barnes ($8,900), who helps us out with dual eligibility and stands out as Toronto's best production option against the Cavs. We're sliding past several elite point guards, but we made our bed with Haliburton, and we'll try to offset with value in the other PG spot. I prefer setting a center anchor to begin builds, and I believe Bam Adebayo ($8,200) is the best option in this range.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,700) @ TOR

As usual, Mobley's dual eligibility is a great help, but his success will depend on Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes' ability to defend against him. Jarrett Allen will probably keep Poeltl company, and Mobley's slight size advantage should allow him to make some pivotal plays in the paint. He shot nearly 60 percent from the field last season and is patient enough to wait for high-percentage scoring opportunities.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,700) vs. IND

Harris has a legitimate chance to turn back the clock with the Pistons, and I'm again encouraged by the favorable metrics associated with this contest. Harris had some encouraging totals in the preseason, and it looks like he'll be a significant contributor with a healthy Cade Cunningham running the show.

Josh Giddey, CHI ($6,300) @ NOP

I'm interested in seeing how several pieces perform for the Bulls, and although Lonzo Ball's return puts Giddey's fantasy relevancy in jeopardy, it'll be some time before Ball's minute restriction is lifted. However remote, there's a chance that Giddey plays well enough to be unbenchable and at the very least, would be an effective sixth man. For now, he should play a prominent role while Ball gets back up to speed, and he could easily beat 5x value at this salary.

Also consider: Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($7,800) vs. MEM, Jerami Grant, POR ($6,500) vs. GSW

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, refer back to the injury section for some excellent value pivots.

Marcus Smart, MEM ($5,500) @ UTA

Memphis' eventual starting lineup will make for an interesting story, and the intrigue centers around Smart, who could end up lining up alongside Ja Morant. His salary is low enough for me to take a risk on him, even though his defensive skill set won't always translate into fantasy points. I question his ability to stay productive with Morant and Desmond Bane around him, but the salary is too appealing to pass up.

Gary Trent, MIL ($4,500) @ PHI

Khris Middleton's (ankle) injury placed Trent in a plum spot right away, as he appears to be a cinch to start for the Bucks in the opener. Trent's potential was never truly realized in Toronto, and he has plenty to offer Milwaukee in the backcourt. Although he's about to begin his seventh season, he's only 24 and has plenty of gas left in the tank. We may eventually see a Lillard/Trent/Middleton/Giannis/Lopez first unit once Middleton returns.

Derrick Jones, LAC ($4,400) vs. PHX

We will see a heavy dose of Jones in October and early November while Kawhi Leonard (knee) works toward a return. There's currently no timetable for Kawhi's return, and Jones looks like the first option to replace him in the first unit. Guys like Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum will also try to replace the lost production, but Jones' 6-6, 210-pound frame is better suited to take care of matters in the frontcourt. The loss of Paul George will loom large without Lenoard on the court, and several former role players will need to step up.

