Payton Pritchard Injury: Questionable Sunday

Pritchard (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Pritchard is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season due to the non-COVID illness. If the sharpshooter is sidelined Sunday, Sam Hauser and Jaden Springer could see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Pritchard has averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.6 minutes per contest.