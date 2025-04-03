Carson Beck Injury: Not ready to throw just yet

Beck (elbow) is not ready to throw footballs just yet, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Beck not ready to throw footbalsl just yet suggests he has not taken a leap in his progress. However, the Sun Sentinel reports that he is actually ahead of schedule, suggesting SI's early-March statement of him preparing to throw within a week may have been wishful thinking. Ideally for Miami, Beck continues to go through the spring unscathed so they could have him back as early as possible before going into game action in 2025.